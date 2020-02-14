Redfin Expands Real Estate Brokerage and Search Site to Flagstaff, Arizona

SEATTLE (STL.News) – Redfin (www.redfin.com), the tech-powered real estate brokerage, announced its launch today in Flagstaff, Arizona. People can now buy and sell homes with Redfin’s full-service agents and use Redfin’s industry-leading website and iOS and Android app to search for homes for sale in Flagstaff. Homebuyers can receive instant updates on their phones the moment a new home hits the market and book a home tour with a Redfin agent with the click of a button.

By using technology to make the buying and selling process more efficient, Redfin’s local agents are able to provide full service and charge a lower fee, saving customers $8,200 on average. Redfin refunds a portion of its commission to its home-buying clients. Redfin agents sell homes for a 1% listing fee provided the seller also buys her next home with Redfin.* A homeowner selling a $300,000 home could save $6,000 by working with a Redfin agent rather than a traditional agent charging a 3% listing fee.* Redfin agents provide a complete home-selling service including pricing and staging advice, free professional photography, a 3D virtual tour and digital marketing, and prominent placement on Redfin.com, the most-visited brokerage website in America.

Redfin’s unique brokerage model is built around the company’s mission to redefine real estate in the consumer’s favor. Redfin agents are employees, who are paid a salary and receive bonuses for every home sale. Redfin asks every customer to review the service they received from their Redfin agent and publishes every review on its agents’ online profiles, which creates greater transparency and accountability.

The addition of Flagstaff extends Redfin’s service in the Southwest, which includes Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas, Albuquerque and Salt Lake City.

“I’m thrilled to introduce Redfin and our customer-first approach to the Flagstaff community,” said Cody Bauer, a real estate agent and team manager for Redfin in Flagstaff. “Flagstaff has a vibrant economy anchored by Northern Arizona University, a charming, historic downtown, and beautiful natural surroundings that provide year-round outdoor activities from hiking to skiing. It’s no wonder the area is attractive to full-time residents and folks looking for second homes and investment properties. With our local expertise, national footprint and leading brokerage website, Redfin is well-positioned to serve buyers and sellers moving within Flagstaff, as well as the many folks who are migrating to the area from Phoenix, Las Vegas, Colorado, California and beyond.”

With the arrival of Redfin comes a host of technology features that benefit both website users and brokerage clients:

Book It Now: A tool to instantly schedule a home tour with a Redfin agent with a single click from a browser, iPhone, iPad or Android app.

Redfin Estimate: A highly accurate calculation of the market value of an individual home.

Redfin 3D Walkthrough: High-resolution, interactive views from every angle inside homes listed with a Redfin agent.

Instant Updates: Smartphone or email notifications when new homes hit the market or when prices drop.

Tour and Offer Insights: Real-time statistics and notes from Redfin agents about thousands of homes and offers.

Redfin Matchmaker: Software that recommends listings to Redfin clients.

Deal Room: A real-time guide through the closing process, including milestones, deadlines and tasks.

To find or sell a house in Flagstaff and connect with a local agent visit redfin.com. Learn more about working at Redfin and apply for open positions at redfin.com/careers.

*To be eligible for a 1% listing fee, you must purchase a home with Redfin within one year of selling your home with Redfin. Full terms and conditions are available at https://www.redfin.com/disclaimer.

