Red Lake: Descart Austin Begay Guilty of Rape

Federal Jury Finds Red Lake Man, Descart Austin Begay Guilty of Rape

(STL.News) A Red Lake man was found guilty by a federal jury of aggravated sexual abuse and sexual abuse occurring on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Following a five-day trial before U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel, Descart Austin Begay, Jr., 38, was convicted late Friday on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse.

As proven at trial, on July 3, 2020, Begay knowingly raped and sexually assaulted Victim A in her home, until she was finally able to break free and escape. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan B. Gilead is prosecuting the case.

Read more news relating to “Rape:”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today