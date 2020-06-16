Recovered Missing Juvenile, Larry D. Granger in Carbondale

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) On 06-15-2020 the City of Carbondale Police Department met with Larryhon (Larry) D. Granger who returned back to his residence and was found to be safe and in good health.

Prior Release: The City of Carbondale Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Larryhon (Larry) D. Granger, age 14. Granger is described as 6’1” tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Granger was last seen on 05-24-20 wearing a maroon shirt with, “NeuroRestorative,” written on the front, black shorts and one green sock in the 900 block of East Grand Avenue in Carbondale. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Granger should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. The investigation into whereabouts Granger is —–active and ongoing.

