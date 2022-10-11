Entertainment

Recent MVP Club Winners

October 11, 2022
Hattie Francis

Did you know that MVP Club Members can enter special members’ only contests? There are winners every month with prizes ranging from lottery tickets and trips to electronics and Ethanol-enriched fuel cards.

Check back every month for more winners! Here are some recent winners:

2022 Summer Season Research Survey (8/10/22 – 9/6/22)

Ann Schmeeckle of Hastings: Winner’s choice of three (3) packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Jeffrey Morton of Omaha: Winner’s choice of two (2) packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value); and

Jeffrey Sharp of Papillion: Winner’s choice of one (1) pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value).

2022 Summer Research Survey (6/6/22 – 6/16/22)

Aaron Rohde of Clarks: Winner’s choice of three (3) packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Dennis Bates of Lincoln: Winner’s choice of two (2) packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value); and

Mark Hamilton of Omaha: Winner’s choice of one (1) pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value).

2022 Trademarked Games Research Survey (3/28/22 – 4/11/22)

Larry Peters of Schuyler: Winner’s choice of three (3) packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Bob Waltman of Stromsburg: Winner’s choice of two (2) packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value); and

Thomas Knutsen of Rosalie: Winner’s choice of one (1) pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value).

2022 Winter Research Survey (1/26/22 – 2/22/22)

Amy Taylor of Omaha: Winner’s choice of three (3) packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Ken Jensen of Bennet: Winner’s choice of two (2) packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value); and

Ruth Arens of Hartington: Winner’s choice of one (1) pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value).

2021 Fall Research Survey (10/7/21 – 11/3/21)

Timothy Shaske of Scottsbluff: Winner’s choice of three (3) packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Amy Fleury of Tilden: Winner’s choice of two (2) packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value); and

Merry Coffey of Wymore: Winner’s choice of one (1) pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value).

2021 Autumn Research Survey (9/20/21 – 10/4/21)

John Cowlin, Norfolk: Winner’s choice of three (3) packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Wayne Hart, Brownville: Winner’s choice of two (2) packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value); and

Kathie Weinfurtner, Omaha: Winner’s choice of one (1) pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value).

2021 Summer Research Survey (6/21/21 – 8/9/21)

John Kraus of Genoa: Winner’s choice of three (3) packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Donetta Fankhauser of Scottsbluff: Winner’s choice of two (2) packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value); and

Renee Mittermeier of Omaha: Winner’s choice of one (1) pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value).

2021 May Research Survey (5/4/21 – 5/17/21)

Nicole McDonald of Bellevue: 3 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Caroline Cook of Omaha: 2 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value); and

Joshua Ekstrum of Lincoln: 1 pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value).

2021 Spring Research Survey (3/25/21 – 4/20/21)

Bryant Bartek of Wahoo: 3 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Terry Smith of Columbus: 2 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value); and

LaMonte Gaines of Omaha: 1 pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value).

2021 Retail Display Research Survey – Part Three (3/2/21 – 3/18/21)

Pam Glantz of Lincoln: 3 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Marcia McAvin of Omaha: 3 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

DeLinn Spargo of Milford: 1 pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value)

2020 Retail Display Research Survey – Part Two (11/2/20 – 11/18/20)

Val Schmiedeskamp, Lincoln: 3 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Kathy Sikora, Omaha: 2 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value);

Austin Brake, Bennington: 1 pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value).

2020 Fall Research Survey (10/6/20 – 10/20/20)

Debra McGinnes, Omaha: 3 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Tamela King, Bellevue: 2 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value); and

Dustin Peterson, Blair: 1 pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value).

2020 Retail Display Research Survey (8/6/20 – 8/13/20)

Jamie McMullen of Bellevue: 3 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Gretchen Reetz of Lincoln: 2 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value); and

Beth Sedlack of North Platte: 1 pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value).

2020 Summer Research Survey (6/4/20 – 8/6/20)

Brenda Botos of Papillion: 3 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Cassandra Stenger of Plattsmouth: 2 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value); and

Noah Miller of Lincoln: 1 pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value).

2020 Lottery Research Survey (4/27/20 – 5/4/20)

James Martin of Lincoln: 3 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Kaye Conn of Papillion: 2 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value); and

Charlie Miller of Omaha: 1 pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value).

2020 Scratch Research Survey (4/2/20 – 4/22/20)

Doug Beck of Fremont: 3 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Bob Waltman of Stromsburg: 2 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value); and

Hector Calderon of Minden: 1 pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value).

2020 Winter Research Survey (12/9/19 – 1/14/20)

Bridget Hajeck of Lincoln: 3 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value);

Kevin Kreifels of Grand Island: 2 packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value); and

Bill Gilbreath of Axtell: 1 pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value).

 

Continuous Feedback Survey

Survey participants will be entered into a monthly drawing to win a prize with an estimated value of $500.

2022

January 2022 winner: Mark Moerles of Bellevue

February 2022 winner: Michael Brennauer of Bellevue

March 2022 winner: Richard Keefer of Gibbon

April 2022 winner: Raquel Pfannenstiel of Omaha

May 2022 winner: Sue Blomenberg of Seward

June 2022 winner: Diane Thornton of Milford

July 2022 winner: Larry Jaros of Humboldt

August 2022 winner: Raquel Pfannenstiel of Omaha

September 2022 winner: Allen Johnson of Lincoln

2021

January 2021 winner: James Waters of Council Bluffs, IA

February 2021 winner: Kaila Mailahn of Denton

March 2021 winner: Donna Keller of Gering

April 2021 winner: Dave Hansen of Omaha

May 2021 winner:  Steven Wilson of Lincoln

June 2021 winner: Larry Jaros of Humboldt

July 2021 winner: Patricia Moerles of Bellevue

August 2021 winner: Paul Geppert of Omaha

September 2021 winner: Misty Rogers of Omaha

October 2021 winner: Franklin Roby of Lincoln

November 2021 winner: Jon Ruhnke of Lincoln

December 2021 winner: Lisa Giambattista of Omaha

2020

January 2020 winner: Elena Daubman of Omaha

February 2020 winner: Troy Pfannenstiel of Omaha

March 2020 winner: Laura Roddenberry of Fremont

April 2020 winner: Raquel Pfannenstiel of Omaha

May 2020 winner: Rudy Glanz of Lincoln

June 2020 winner: Kycia Wright of Omaha

July 2020 winner: Beverly Denman of Hastings

August 2020 winner: Don Sunamoto of Lincoln

September 2020 winner: Steven Wilson of Lincoln

October 2020 winner: Brent Ertz of O’Neill

November 2020 winner: James Gress of Nebraska City

December 2020 winner: Belinda Reyes of Crete

2019

January 2019 winner: Steve Wilson of Lincoln

February 2019 winner: Birgit Roby of Lincoln

March 2019 winner: Tenna Allemang of Haigler

April 2019 winner: James Gress of Nebraska City

May 2019 winner: Carolyn Gress of Nebraska City

June 2019 winner: Linda Fitch of Blair

July 2019 winner: Carolyn Gress of Nebraska City

August 2019 winner: Ronald Janda of Lawrence

September 2019 winner: Laura Roddenberry of Fremont

October 2019 winner: Jessica Craft of Omaha

November 2019 winner: Michael Tom of Omaha

December 2019 winner: Dennis Svoboda of Lincoln

2018

January 2018 winner: Kelsei Gross of Atkinson

February 2018 winner: Mark Hackman of Omaha

March 2018 winner: Stephanie Yost of Ravenna

April 2018 winner: Gary Schumacher of Grand Island

May 2018 winner: James Griess of Nebraska City

June 2018 winner: Virgil Loewe of Wayne

July 2018 winner: Patricia Moerles of Bellevue

August 2018 winner: Laura Roddenberry of Fremont

September 2018 winner: Steven Wilson of Lincoln

October 2018 winner: Dennis Svoboda of Lincoln

November 2018 winner: Virgil Loewe of Wayne

December 2018 winner: Laura Roddenberry of Fremont

2017

January 2017 winner: Mark Moerles of Bellevue

February 2017 winner: Patricia Jaros of Humboldt

March 2017 winner: Bob Johnson of Omaha

May 2017 winner: Don Sunamoto of La Vista

June 2017 winner: Guy Ridpath of Omaha

July 2017 winner: Adam Roberts of Omaha

August 2017 winner: JJ Paladino of Omaha

September 2017 winner: Rochelle Rice of Fremont

October 2017 winner: Michael Butte of Lincoln

November 2017 winner: Carolyn Gress of Nebraska City

December 2017 winner: Diane Girard of Lincoln

2016

January 2016 winner: Jamie Depoe of Sutherland

February 2016 winner: Mark Moerles of Bellevue

March 2016 winner: Steven Wilson of Lincoln

April 2016 winner: Stephanie McAlister of Lincoln

May 2016 winner: James Gress of Nebraska City

June 2016 winner: Sue Hadnot of Papillion

July 2016 winner: Melinda Johnson of Hayes Center

August 2016 winner: Mark Moerles of Bellevue

September 2016 winner: Eungbaek Kim of Sidney

October 2016 winner: Nancy Armstrong of Ogallala

November 2016 winner: Steven Wilson of Lincoln

December 2016 winner: John Keitges of Omaha

2015

January 2015 winner: Franklin Roby of Lincoln

February 2015 winner: Stephanie Johnson of Omaha

March 2015 winner: Mark Moerles of Bellevue

April 2015 winner: Steven Wilson of Lincoln

May 2015 winner: Steven Wilson of Lincoln

June 2015 winner: Tiffany Hall of Lincoln

July 2015 winner: Mark Moerles of Bellevue

August 2015 winner: Trisha Stierman of Omaha

September 2015 winner: Garolyn Gress of Nebraska City

October 2015 winner: Dixie Johnston of Plainview

November 2015 winner: Rudy Glanz of Lincoln

December 2015 winner: William Brock of Council Bluffs, Iowa

2014

January 2014 winner: John Keitges of Omaha

February 2014 winner: Larry Jaros of Humboldt

March 2014 winner: Jessica Hatfield of Lincoln

April 2014 winner: Rick Andrus of Fremont

May 2014 winner: Guy Ridpath of Omaha

June 2014 winner: Rudy Glanz of Lincoln

July 2014 winner: Don Sunamoto of La Vista

August 2014 winner: Rudy Glanz of Lincoln

September 2014 winner: Don Sunamoto of La Vista

October 2014 winner: Birgit Roby of Lincoln

November 2014 winner: Mara Horning of Fremont

December 2014 winner: Rick Andrus of Fremont

2013

January 2013 winner: Wayne Thrasher of Lincoln

February 2013 winner: Steven Wilson of Lincoln

March 2013 winner: Sheila Elrod of Lincoln

April 2013 winner: Greg Smith of Lincoln

May 2013 winner: Patricia Jaros of Humboldt

June 2013 winner: Larry Jaros of Humboldt

July 2013 winner: Glenn Speer of Scottsbluff

August 2013 winner: Steven Wilson of Lincoln

September 2013 winner: Jacinda Thames Martin of Lincoln

October 2013 winner: James Gress of Nebraska City

November 2013 winner: Don Sunamoto of La Vista

December 2013 winner: Deadra Sledge of Lincoln

2012

January 2012 winner: Marck Moerles of Bellevue – $500

February 2012 winner: Ramona Olmstead of Scottsbluff – $500

March 2012 winner: David Bernal of La Vista – $500

April 2012 winner: Jennifer Steimle of Omaha – $500

May 2012 winner: Rick Reagan of Bellevue – $500

June 2012 winner: Mark Beachy of Lexington – $500

July 2012 winner: Trudy Geiger of Omaha – $500

August 2012 winner: Brandey Case of Minatare – $500

September 2012 winner: Margaret Zion of Omaha – $500

October 2012 winner: Glenna Ritchie of Kearney

November 2012 winner: Megan Potts of Omaha

December 2012 winner: Tommy Case of Minatare

2011

January 2011 winner: Jon Taylor of Omaha – $500 cash

February 2011 winner: Danukas Drazkys of Omaha – $500 cash

March 2011 winner: Adam Koenig of Lincoln – $500 cash

April 2011 winner: Betty Case of Minatare – $500 cash

May 2011 winner: Ashley Adams of Bellevue – $500 cash

June 2011 winner: Monica Brown of Omaha – $500 cash

July 2011 winner: Aaron Kozisek of Omaha – $500 cash

August 2011 winner: Connie Fiddler of Falls City – $500 cash

September 2011 winner: James Kulacz of Broadwater – $500 cash

October 2011 winner: Robert McDonald of Randolph – $500 cash

November 2011 winner: Monica Northey of Columbus – $500 cash

December 2011 winner: Laura Klenda of Fremont – $500

2010

January 2010 winner: Debra Stromer of Ayr – $500 cash

February 2010 winner: Eileen Campbell of Omaha – $500 cash

March 2010 winner: Dan Dagerman of Omaha – $500 cash

April 2010 winner: Arnold Keller of Alliance – $500 cash

May 2010 winner: Willie Watson of Lincoln – $500 cash

June 2010 winner: James Brockhohn of Forest City, Iowa – $500 cash

July 2010 winner: Jenny Ellett of Torrington, Wyoming – $500 cash

August 2010 winner: Jeanne Evans of Omaha – $500 cash

September 2010 winner: Rudy Glanz of Lincoln – $500 cash

October 2010 winner: Michael McQuivey of Columbus – $500 cash

November 2010 winner: Darlene Sayers of Hay Springs – $500 cash

December 2010 winner: Tom Case of Minatare – $500 cash

2009

September 2009 winner: Russ Rutherford of Omaha – 64 gigabyte iPod Touch with $100 in iTunes gift cards.

October 2009 winner: Deb Rodgers of Hastings – 64 gigabyte iPod Touch with $100 in iTunes gift cards.

November 2009 winner: Stacey Meyer of Scribner – 64 gigabyte iPod Touch with $100 in iTunes gift cards.

December 2009 winner: Terry Kingston of North Platte – $500 cash

