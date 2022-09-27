Rebus Announces Public Coin Distribution via Osmosis

press release

PRESS RELEASE. RebusChain, a platform set to take DeFi mainstream, is going public by announcing its public coin distribution (PCD) late this Summer. The PCD means those supporting its mission can now acquire coins via liquidity bootstrap pool (LBP) on the Osmosis network, and this marks a significant milestone in the Rebus project, following successful announcements of various financial and platform partnerships.

The founding team at Rebus features unique foundations in entrepreneurship, cyber security, traditional finance, and the emerging DeFi field. CTO and COO Pier Stabilini and Nicola Onassis, respectively, have experience working together and starting new businesses. When introduced to Paolo Baroni, Financial Product Lead, the three saw an immediate opportunity to do something big, and Rebus was born.

Typical of new technology markets, the DeFi space is quite nuanced and still developing. However, all people should have access to blockchain-based transaction tools–it’s the most trustworthy transaction method humans have developed. The demand for access to DeFi was more significant than participation, and the problem was the complexity. Rebus was born to provide better answers to two tough questions “How do I get into DeFi, and what can I do with it?” Rebus is opening up a significant growth path for the entire DeFi space by eliminating the complexity and paving the way for more utility.

Rebus ($REBUS) is a utility currency within the RebusChain platform that satisfies regulations and allows for fast, secure, and low-cost transactions. $REBUS (along with the Rebus Investment Platform) is the regulatory vehicle by which all this is possible. The team continues to grow and build a strong community around the goal of improving the world of business transactions.

RebusChain is a platform that will provide DeFi (Decentralized Finance) investment opportunities to traditional investors clearly and conveniently. By making a platform that allows TradFi houses like Asset Managers, Financial Planners, et al. to carry DeFi products, the adoption of crypto investing will be opened up to the entire markets of both institutional and individual investors. The demand for existing crypto assets will increase as offers are made to the traditional clientele of the Rebus Financial Partnerships (accounting for $5B+ in assets and growing) and yield new opportunities for existing crypto investors to put their assets to work earning income via Rebus Platform Partners.

A Public Coin Distribution will kick off the public trading of $REBUS, which will be available on a handful of centralized and decentralized platforms. On September 12th, 2022, the $REBUS airdrop took place, an event that officially kicked off the launch of the RebusChain platform.

The coin will also be available via LBP on the Osmosis platform, a type of automated market-maker (AMM) designed explicitly for token launches and sales. With an LBP, tokens are distributed to achieve the initial price discovery of $REBUS.

$REBUS’ role on the RebusChain platform is to regulate transactions. The token’s value will be derived from the number of transactions on RebusChain, making $REBUS an attractive prospect as crypto moves toward a hyper-adoption phase with the rise of utilities and a decrease in complexity. Essentially, it supports and hedges any investments made in the Cosmos ecosystem.

Additionally, $REBUS will use blockchain technology to satisfy regulatory requirements without relinquishing liquidity. Overall, the $REBUS token will have three primary functions on the RebusChain platform:

Paying for all transactions, fees, and services, that occur within the RebusChain ecosystem

Securing the network through proof-of-stake

Provide on-chain governance for the RebusChain Ethical fund pool and the Community fund pool

Visit the website for more information about the project, its founders, partners, and to-be-released financial products (Q1 CY23’).

RebusChain believes it must bring decentralized investment opportunities to traditional investors in a convenient and easy-to-understand manner. The project aims to implement a range of financial products suited to the needs of its users and customers. RebusChain is active on several social media platforms, including Telegram, Discord, and Twitter. Or visit the project at its official website.

