Rebel Tory MPs who vote against tax cuts may lose whip, party chairman warns

T ory MPs who rebel against Liz Truss’s tax cut plans may have the whip suspended, the party’s chairman has warned.

Speaking at the start of the party’s conference in Birmingham, Mr Berry called on his colleagues to rally behind the prime minister and her new economic plan.

It has been reported that some Tory MPs are preparing to vote with Labour to prevent measures announced by the Chancellor on September 23, including abolishing the top rate of income tax.

Asked on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday whether this would result in them losing the party whip, Conservative chairman Jake Berry said: “Yes.”

He also urged Tory MPs to unite behind Liz Truss and her programme, saying she had “a mandate both from colleagues and our membership”.

He said: “I’m sure that if we do that it will lead ultimately to long-term electoral success.”

According to The Daily Telegraph, some backbenchers are aiming to water down the Government’s mini-Budget and block the scrapping of the 45p tax rate.

One former minister said: “There’s widespread anger from people even in safe seats in the Home Counties who feel that this can’t go on.

“The question is how and what do we crystallise around?”

Sir Charles Walker, a former acting chairman of the 1922 committee told Times Radio that it is hard to believe that the Tories will win the next election.

He said: “There’s a general election in two years, at the most in just over two years. And I think it’s hard to construct an argument now that the Conservatives can win that general election.

“I suspect the conversation is, you know, how much do we lose it by? And what is our duty to the country?”