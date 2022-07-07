3 Important Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Use Your Personal Phone Number for Your Business

Did you know that 86 percent of small business owners do not have business phone numbers? Instead, they use their personal phone numbers.

If you are one of such business owners, it is time to get a different phone number for your business. While nothing may seem wrong at first, you will face certain limitations as your business grows.

Get an App That Gives You a Second Phone Number

You can no longer rely on your personal phone number to handle business calls. You don’t need to get a landline or two phones. Instead, you can use an app to separate your personal and business communications.

The best second phone number app allows you to set up automation. You can integrate it with Gmail and other business apps. Important features to think about include voicemail transcriptions, call recording, and unlimited calls and texts.

Here are a few critical reasons to avoid using your personal phone number for your business.

Lack of Professionalism

Studies suggest that your business has only seven seconds to make an excellent first impression. If your phone is the first point of contact with customers, the first impression comes down to voicemail and how you greet them.

If your voicemail inbox is full or not configured, you may be painting a negative image of your business. You would seem more professional with something like this:

‘Hi, thank you for calling us. Please leave your message, and our team will get back to you soon.’

You are unlikely to use this as your personal voicemail greeting. As a result, your business will miss out on the opportunity to look more professional.

In addition, having a toll-free phone number is a good idea if your business serves customers from different parts of the country. It could make your business appear bigger and more accessible.

Separating Business Calls From personal Calls

If you use your personal phone number for business, it is hard to know whether a call is from your customers or acquaintances. A call from your cousin could look just like a call from a potential customer.

Identifying business calls prepares you to respond professionally. If you have no idea where the call is from, you may be unable to decide whether or how to respond. If, for example, you are out in a noisy coffee shop, it would be best to avoid answering a business call.

Improved Control Over Your Life and Phone

It is impossible to attain a healthy work-life balance when you have the same phone for your business and personal needs. No one wants to receive business calls when they are out on vacation or spending time with loved ones.

You should have the option of letting business calls go to voicemail while maintaining contact with loved ones.

A business phone number makes it easy to set boundaries. It helps you set realistic expectations with clients. Knowing that you are closed for the day is better for your clients than waiting for someone to pick up the phone.

Running a business can be a lot of work. There is a lot to think about, and you may neglect the need to have a separate phone number. While it seems like an extra inconvenience, getting a business phone number is good for you.

You can avoid late-night calls and texts and distinguish personal from business calls. You also have the chance to make an excellent first impression with your customers. You no longer need an extra phone. With the right app, you can get a second phone number in no time.

