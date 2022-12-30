Realty Income to buy property portfolio for $894M from CIM Real Estate

NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Realty Income (NYSE:O), a net lease REIT, agreed on Friday to acquire up to 185 single-tenant and industrial properties from CIM Real Estate Finance Trust (OTCPK:CMRF) for ~$894M in cash. The portfolio may vary based on Realty Income’s (O) due diligence and potential exercise of rights of first refusal related to certain properties, it said. The portfolio consists of up to 4.6M square feet leased to 55 retail clients, who in total represent 95% of the total portfolio annualized contractual rent, and four industrial client, representing the remaining 5%. Lowe’s Home Improvement (LOW) and Walgreens (WBA) are expected to represent the top two clients by total annualized contractual rent, at 11.9% and 7.6%, respectively. Including all 185 properties, the acquisition is expected to be executed at an ~7.1% cash cap rate for the total portfolio, which has a weighted average remaining lease term of ~9.2 years with ~48% of total portfolio annualized contractual rent derived from investment grade-rated clients. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings on a leverage-neutral basis, said Realty Income (O) President and CEO Sumit Roy. It’s expected to close in Q1 2023. CIM Real Estate (OTCPK:CMRF) plans to use proceeds from the sale to be deployed into senior secured loans and other similar credit investments, it said. Following the sale, CMRF’s net lease portfolio is expected to consist of 199 retail, office, and industrial properties totaling 6.4M square feet with 99.7% occupancy and a weighted averaged remaining lease term of 11.5% years. SA contributor Dane Bowler explained why he thinks the standard triple-net REIT growth formula is broken.