Realty Income Declares 619th Monthly Dividend

619th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

SAN DIEGO, CA (STL.News) Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors had declared the 619th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2465 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.958 per share, is payable on February 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for February’s dividend is January 31, 2022.