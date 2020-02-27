Realty Income Announces Pricing Of 9.0 Million Share Common Stock Offering

SAN DIEGO, CA (STL.News) Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that a public offering of 9,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock has been priced at a public offering price of $77.40 per share and is expected to close March 2, 2020. Net proceeds from the offering, after underwriting discounts and commissions, will be approximately $677 million. The company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,350,000 additional shares of common stock.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings outstanding under its $3.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and, to the extent not used for that purpose, to fund potential investment opportunities and/or for other general corporate purposes.

The underwriters for the offering are: BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho Securities, and Stifel (joint book-running managers), Regions Securities LLC, TD Securities, and UBS Investment Bank (co-lead managers), BTIG, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Baird, BMO Capital Markets, BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, and Scotiabank (senior co-managers), Comerica Securities, Ramirez & Co., Inc., D.A. Davidson & Co., Evercore ISI, Janney Montgomery Scott, Ladenburg Thalmann, Moelis & Company LLC, MUFG, and Raymond James (co-managers).

A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the public offering of the securities will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus supplement and prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Morgan Stanley, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or email: cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com; or RBC Capital Markets, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, telephone: (877) 822-4089 or email: equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

These securities are offered pursuant to a Registration Statement that has become effective under the Securities Act. These securities are only offered by means of the prospectus supplement related to the offering and the related prospectus. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, the offer, solicitation, or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE