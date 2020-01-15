Realty Income Announces Dividend Increase

Represents 3.1% Growth as Compared to February 2019

SAN DIEGO, CA (STL.News) Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2325 per share from $0.2275 per share. The dividend is payable on February 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2020. This is the 105th dividend increase since Realty Income’s listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for February’s dividend is January 31, 2020. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.79 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.73 per share.

“The continued strength of our operating performance has allowed us to increase the dividend for the 105th time since our company’s public listing in 1994,” said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. “We continue to maintain a conservative payout ratio and remain committed to our company’s mission of paying dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. With the payment of the February dividend, shareholders will realize a 3.1% increase in the amount of the dividend as compared to the same month in 2019.”