Realty Income Announces Commencement Of Common Stock Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, CA (STL.News) Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 9,000,000 shares of common stock. The company also plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,350,000 additional shares of common stock. The joint book-running managers for the offering are BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities and RBC Capital Markets.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings outstanding under its $3.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and, to the extent not used for that purpose, to fund potential investment opportunities and/or for other general corporate purposes.

A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the public offering of these securities have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Morgan Stanley, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or email: cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com; or RBC Capital Markets, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, telephone: (877) 822-4089 or email: equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

These securities are offered pursuant to a Registration Statement that has become effective under the Securities Act. These securities are only offered by means of the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering and the related prospectus. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, the offer, solicitation, or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE