Real Estate Investing Conference Tackles Arizona Housing Market’s High Demand Low Supply Issue

PHOENIX (STL.News) – AZREIA – Arizona Real Estate Investors Association is convening hundreds of landlords and real estate investors for the 7th edition of the “Real Estate Investing – Making It Work for You!” Conference & Expo. Arizona’s largest event focused on educating and informing its attendees on all things real estate investing related on Saturday & Sunday, April 25th & 26th at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Highlights Include:

Three exceptional Keynote speakers forecasting and targeting opportunities for investors in our current market and beyond.

Jim Rounds, President of Rounds Consulting Group, “Economic Opportunity and Why Arizona & Greater Phoenix Grows”

Tony Youngs, “Finding Investment Deals in A Low Supply Market”

Bill Cook, “Deal Making in a Highly Competitive Market”

Three Tracks of Education: “Core Skills” targeted at those looking to get started, “Investing Solutions” & “Alternative Investing” for those who are active, and those looking to diversify their portfolio.

The Expo anchored by The Home Depot Pavilion where attendees get the opportunity to see hands-on demonstrations in a “Good, Better, Best” solution environment for rehabbing real estate & rental properties.

Alan Langston, Arizona Real Estate Investors Association Executive Director, recently stated, “The Greater Phoenix real estate market along with most of the rest of Arizona is in a market defined by reasonable demand with exceptionally low supply. This creates challenges for real estate investors who rehab and provide rental housing. This conference and expo is designed to address the issues of finding investment property and improving investment performance through information, education, and networking with industry providers in the expo and The Home Depot Pavilion.”

If you are looking for clarity if now is the time to start investing in real estate or looking for direction on where and what to invest in next, this event is ideal for you, visit AZREIA.org/Expo for details and to register for the conference. Early-bird rates are available. Sponsorships and expo booths are available.

ABOUT AZREIA – Arizona Real Estate Investors Association

In its 18th year in operation with over 2000 investor and landlord members across the state, serving the Great Phoenix Metro, Tucson, & Prescott Valley, providing education, networking, and support to investors who provide housing solutions and revitalize Arizona neighborhoods.