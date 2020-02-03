Real Estate Developer Gives New Identity to Construction Unit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (STL.News) – The Miller Group Companies, Inc. announces BALICORE, LLC as their official general contractor subsidiary. BALICORE, LLC will focus on Pre-Construction, Design/Build, General Contracting, and Construction Management in the Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina markets. The launch of the subsidiary company provides proper identity to a scope of services formerly provided by their real estate parent company, The Miller Group. Establishing a brand centered around these industry-specific capabilities will enable growth opportunities throughout the private and public sectors.

“Our founding principles remain intact of building a lasting impression with our shareholders: employees, customers, and the community,” said Tim Harkins, President & COO of The Miller Group. “Creating a distinct brand for our construction group allows us to differentiate and build on our construction capabilities, separate from our real estate development company.”

About The Miller Group

The Miller Group is a full-service real estate development and asset management company founded by Owner & CEO Jerry Miller. For over two decades, The Miller Group and its affiliates have acquired, developed, constructed, and managed multi-million-dollar projects for a wide range of clients.