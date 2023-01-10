Readout of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Trip to Mexico City, Mexico

On Sunday, Jan. 8, in connection with the North America Leaders’ Summit, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland traveled to Mexico City, Mexico for bilateral meetings with Mexican and Canadian officials on shared law enforcement priorities.

On Monday, Jan. 9, the Attorney General joined members of the cabinet and President Joseph R. Biden in a bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and members of his cabinet. The bilateral meeting included discussions on deepening and expanding security cooperation between countries, including efforts to combat drug trafficking.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Attorney General joined members of the cabinet and President Biden for a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet to discuss strengthening our defense and security cooperation and addressing regional and global challenges, including Russia’s war in Ukraine and instability in Haiti. The Attorney General also met with Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino on those issues and other shared law enforcement priorities such as combating drug and firearms trafficking.

While in Mexico City, the Attorney General participated in additional meetings on the Justice Department’s work to combat trafficking of fentanyl and other drugs, including fentanyl precursors, firearms trafficking, and human smuggling. The Attorney General returned to the United States on Tuesday, Jan. 10.