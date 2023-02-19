Readout of Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco’s Call with UK Security Minister and German and French Counterparts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, February 20, 2023

This morning, Deputy Attorney General (Deputy AG) Lisa Monaco spoke with U.K. Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and counterparts in Germany and France about recent threats against journalists critical of the Iranian regime. The Deputy AG and counterparts discussed the recent closure of broadcaster Iran International’s London studios following persistent threats. The Deputy AG noted that this activity occurs less than one month after the Justice Department announced its disruption of a murder-for-hire plot originating from Iran that targeted a U.S.-based Iranian-American journalist.

