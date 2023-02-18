Readout of Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco’s Attendance at the 2023 Munich Security Conference

Deputy Attorney General (Deputy AG) Lisa Monaco was in Munich this week to participate in both the 2023 Munich Cyber Security Conference and the Munich Security Conference, which brings together leaders from around the world to tackle current and future challenges to our global security.

On Friday, the Deputy AG delivered the closing keynote at the 2023 Munich Cyber Security Conference and discussed the department’s ongoing efforts to disrupt the ecosystem that fuels malicious cyber activities and to prioritize prevention of cyberattacks and the department’s work with the victims of cybercrime.

As part of the United States delegation to the 2023 Munich Security Conference, a leading global forum on key security policy challenges, Deputy Attorney General Monaco participated in several discussions regarding national security challenges facing the United States and its partners. The Deputy AG spoke on a panel with European leaders regarding “strategic corruption” when a nation weaponizes corrupt practices for strategic purposes.

The Deputy AG also held several bilateral meetings with European law enforcement and national security partners, including the European Commissioner for Home Affairs as well as the heads of both INTERPOL and EUROPOL. In each of those discussions, Deputy Attorney General Monaco reinforced the Justice Department’s commitment to standing with our partners around the world — and the people of Ukraine — in continuing to investigate Russian war crimes and to enforce the global sanctions levied against Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. She also emphasized the importance of international partnerships to combat transnational threats of terrorism, cybercrime and synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.

While in Germany, the Deputy AG also traveled to Nuremberg, to visit the Nuremberg Trials Memorial. She had the opportunity to tour the museum and the courtroom in the Palace of Justice where the leaders of the Nazi regime were tried before an International Military Tribunal following World War II.

She returned to Washington, D.C. on Sunday.