RE/MAX Touts Unmatched Network Experience in 2020 Advertising Campaign

DENVER (STL.News) – RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate*, today launched its 2020 advertising campaign highlighting the years of experience, professionalism and expertise RE/MAX agents bring to the table throughout a real estate transaction. Building on the ‘Sign of a RE/MAX Agent’ campaign and the RE/MAX slogan ‘Don’t Worry, We’ve Done This a Million Times,’ the new spots highlight the quality services and support offered to consumers by skilled full-time agents. The 2020 campaign spans radio, digital, TV and social media outlets with 11 video concepts.

“Buying or selling a home can be a confusing time, and no one has more experience navigating these obstacles and serving in the best interest of the consumer than RE/MAX agents,” said Abby Lee, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications. “This year’s campaign showcases the invaluable benefits of working with a full-time, dedicated real estate agent in one of the largest financial transactions one will make in his or her lifetime.”

The 2020 campaign marks the fifth consecutive year of collaboration between RE/MAX and award-winning agency Camp + King.

“We know that consumers want to work with an agent who has done their research, is easy to get in touch with, and is an expert in what they are talking about,” said Emily Dillow, Director of Brand Management and Junior Partner at Camp + King. “These spots communicate the message that a dedicated pro is the ally you want by your side when you’re looking to buy or sell a home.”

Beginning today, agents can personalize the latest national advertising campaign commercials on the RE/MAX Hustle website with their name, photo, contact information and a short message that relates back to the spot. Agents will have a batch of personalized commercials at the ready to share with friends, followers and clients. Beginning in February, agents will also be able to create customized videos to promote their own individual listings.

“This comprehensive national advertising campaign has taken the much-loved aspects of the ‘Sign of a RE/MAX Agent’ campaign and has brought it to life even more by adding in real life scenarios and the various ways a productive and experienced RE/MAX agent can make this major life moment as seamless as possible,” added Lee.

