RBI's policy among the key 7 factors that will guide market in coming week

Domestic equity markets ended the week on a high tracking the firm global cues. Benchmark indices kissed new record highs during the week before profit booking dragged the markets lower on Friday.

Benchmark indices- BSE Sensex and Nifty50- gained about a per cent each, whereas indices gauged to broaden markets added 2% during the session. On a sectoral front, media, metal and realty stocks stole the show.

Bulls continued their quest for gains, hitting fresh record highs, boosted by falling crude, robust GDP numbers, and a dovish stance by the Fed chair, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at .

Investors’ concerns were allayed as the Fed chair adopted a dovish stance, he added. “Declining manufacturing activity in the US is proof that the central bank’s policy tightening has started to show results.”

A number of significant events are scheduled for the following week including lockdown restrictions in China, RBI’s interest rate decision and Fed policy stance, which may keep the traders on tenterhooks.

Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Broking said that markets may witness some consolidation early next week however the tone would remain positive and our immediate target of 19,000 is intact in Nifty.

“Since all the sectors are contributing to the move on a rotational basis, the focus should be on accumulating quality stocks on dips,” he added. “The recent improvement in the broader market participation is certainly encouraging.”

Here are the seven key factors that may steer the market going ahead:

RBI’s monetary policy outcome

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee will hold its bi-monthly policy meeting from December 5-7. The six-member monetary policy committee will announce its outcome on Wednesday, December 7.

Since May 2022, the central bank has hiked the repo rate by 190 basis points to tame multi-year high inflation, with repo rate currently at 5.9%. The primary monitorable will be the MPC’s forecasts and views on inflation and economic expansion.

Macro Trends



Market analysts suggest that macroeconomic data and trends at the domestic and global front are also going to guide the direction of the Indian equity markets in the upcoming week.

Going forward, D-street will focus on macro trends. Going ahead, markets may be dominated by global news flows and steps taken by different governments to tackle their economies, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

“On the economy front, Q2FY23 real GDP grew by 6.3%, while GST collections for October stood at Rs 1.47 lakh crore, which was around Rs 1.52 lakh crore in September,” he added.

China Covid policy



To curb the rising count of Covid-19 cases, China imposed a zero covid policy in the select towns, which led to severe economic aftershocks for consumer electronics, gold, diamonds, and engineering goods sectors.

However, it has relaxed the policy after widespread protests and backlash in several parts of the country. On the contrary, there are still threats over the struggle to contain it.

Balance of Trade



Two of the largest global economies, US and China, will release their balance of trade numbers in the next week. China, which is considered as the factory for the world, will share its export numbers, signaling about global supply chains.

The US, largest economy in the world, will also announce its producer price index numbers, crude oil inventories and initial jobless claims for the given period, guiding the markets.

Rupee Movement



Despite a sharp fall in crude oil price from its record highs, the price of one US dollar in India has remained above 81-mark for quite some time now. The rupee pared its initial gains to settle down by 7 paise at 81.33 on Friday.

The support from the weak dollar was negated by weak domestic markets and gains in crude oil prices. Forex traders said foreign fund outflows also weighed on investor sentiments.

“Weak US dollar index supported the rupee. However, weak domestic markets, a surge in crude oil and FII outflows capped sharp gains,” said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by as PTI reported.

FPI Inflows



Foreign Portfolio investors poured in close to Rs 36,250 during the month of November in the Indian stock markets, whereas their buying in the first two sessions of December stood at Rs 7,437 crore. However, they have pulled out more than Rs 1.25 crore from Indian equities in 2022 so far.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said that FPIs turned strong buyers in November consistently buying financials, IT, autos, FMCG, capital goods and telecom. They were sellers in financials in October, but were buyers in November. There is no consistency in their sectoral selling strategy.

“In the short run the most important factor determining FPI strategy is the movement in the dollar index. When the dollar index moves up and is expected to trend up, they sell and vice-versa,” he added. “Going forward, India will get its fair share of FPI money. But the high valuation in India will be a deterrent”

IPO Listing



The Rs 251 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard is likely to make its Dalal Street debut on Thursday, December 8. There is no other IPO or listing other than it announced so far.

The issue, which was open for subscription between November 28-30 was overall subscribed 35.5 times as the company sold its shares in the range of Rs 216-237 apiece.

Technical Outlook



On the daily chart, NIfty50 has completed the Bearish Crab harmonic pattern at 18,887.60 levels. The momentum oscillator RSI on the daily chart has reached the overbought zone and presently has hooked lower below 70,s aid Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities.

“The bulls need to surpass 18,900 levels to gain bullish momentum as the options seller is active near 19,000 levels with increased open interest,” he added. “The support for the index is near 18,500.”

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)