RBI’s integrated ombudsman to address complaints against HFCs

Customers of housing finance companies may soon enjoy the benefit of getting their complaints resolved through Reserve Bank of India’s integrated ombudsman scheme as the central bank is in the process of widening the ambit of its customer grievance redressal mechanism.

RBI, in the annual report of ombudsman scheme, said that its consumer education and protection department is working towards extension of the scheme to HFCs. This may be done by March 31, 2023.

Last year, the coverage of the integrated ombudsman scheme was extended to credit information companies and the non-scheduled urban cooperative banks with a deposit size of Rs 50 crore or above.

In November 2021, RBI created a single platform for both bank and non-bank customers for getting speedy resolution of their grievances. Three erstwhile ombudsman schemes — Banking Ombudsman Scheme 2006, Ombudsman Scheme for Non-Banking Financial Companies 2018 and Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions 2019 – were integrated into a single scheme.

RBI said that the volume of complaints received under the ombudsman schemes during the year 2021-22 increased by 9.39% to 4.18 lakh over the previous year.

Of these, 3.05 lakh complaints were handled by the 22 offices of RBI ombudsman.

Complaints concerning the digital modes of payment and transactions were the highest in number, constituting 42.12% of the total complaints received during the year.

The rate of disposal of complaints improved to 97.97% in 2021-22 compared with 96.59% in 2020-21.

“Appropriate regulatory initiatives regarding financial consumer protection will be further enhanced to identify issues to address and improve the grievance redress mechanism of REs as well as the RBI, and measures for implementation of the framework for financial education shall be enhanced,” said the annual report.

