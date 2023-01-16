RBI plans to change rules on loan loss provisioning

The Reserve Bank of India is moving closer towards ring fencing the banking system from credit losses as it proposes to move to provisioning on the principles of ‘expected losses’ from ‘incurred losses.’ The move would be over a period of five years, the central bank said in a discussion paper.”To further enhance the resilience of the banking system, Reserve Bank proposes to amend the prudential regulations governing loan loss provisioning by banks to incorporate the more forward looking expected credit losses (ECL) approach as against the extant “incurred loss” approach,” the central bank said in a discussion paper released on Monday evening.The RBI will adopt the ECL approach used in IFRS 9 for prescribing guidelines for loss provisioning by banks. It has also proposed to implement, ECL approach for loss provisioning to all scheduled commercial banks, excluding regional rural banks.The central bank has in the past conducted an impact assessment on the implementation of Ind-AS, India’s version of International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS). In March 2019, the RBI had announced deferral of IndAS until further notice. Non-bank financing companies already follow this model.The IFRS 9 moves away from the incurred credit loss model to the expected credit loss model and this would mean the timing of recognition of loss could be advanced. Due to this, the provisioning has to be increased and could in turn impact the capital adequacy ratio.The central bank also proposed that the ECL model will be used to estimate impairment losses for all loans and advances including irrevocable loan commitments.

Though the central bank is also offering flexibility. It has proposed that each bank will be permitted to design and implement its own models for measuring expected credit losses for the purpose of estimating loss provisions.The central bank is expected to issue detailed guidelines that will be required to be considered while designing the credit risk models by banks.The credit loss model used by banks presently is based on the guidelines by the RBI where it takes into account how many days the loan is delayed before classifying it as a stressed asset. On the other hand, banks would be expected to factor in economic cycles, whether there is a potential bubble forming and then factor in while arriving at the health of a loan under the expected credit loss model. This would mean that banks would have to calculate the probability of a loan getting bad before it slips into a bad loan.