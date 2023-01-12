RBI paper flags need for study of asymmetric distribution of inflation

The study of asymmetric distribution of inflation, especially during times of uncertainties, should be carried out, in addition to the inflation forecast, for creating a more effective monetary policy narrative, a Reserve Bank of India research paper suggested.“The asymmetric nature of future inflation distribution may be useful in explaining the tail risks of inflation and in helping the monetary policy in communicating the balance of risks,” it said.In India, the volatile food prices and global oil price shocks impact the CPI movement significantly. Moreover, during extreme events such as the global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, it becomes very difficult to predict the trajectory of inflation due to uncertainties surrounding it.

“In such circumstances, the distribution of future inflation, in addition to the inflation forecast, may be useful for future guidance, particularly under a flexible inflation targeting framework,” the paper said.The conventional approach assumes the symmetric distribution of inflation, which, however, may not always hold, the paper argued.For example, food is a major component of the consumer price index (CPI) basket in India while food prices typically face higher volatility owing to supply-side issues and the monsoon dependence. Similarly, the high dependence of India on crude oil imports makes it susceptible to any global oil price shock.

Nevertheless, the tail risks of inflation – i.e. the upside and downside risks to consumer price index (CPI) — has moderated in India since the country adopted the flexible inflation targeting regime in 2016, said the research paper, co-authored by Silu Muduli and Himani Shekhar.The upside risks to CPI headline inflation in the country have declined to 6.5% over the past six years from double-digit in the preceding period preceding it while the downside risks to inflation have increased and have remained around 1.5%.The inflation targeting central bank is mandated to keep inflation at 4% with a band of 2% on either side of it. This gives the monetary policy maker the flexibility to balance between the economic growth and inflation control objectives.“The upside risks to CPI inflation have been relatively more volatile than the downside risks to inflation,” the paper said.A rise in domestic income, household inflation expectations, elevated global commodity prices – both fuel and non-fuel, and easy financial conditions pose upside risks to CPI headline inflation.