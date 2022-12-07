Business

RBI extends trading hours; money market to close at 5pm

December 7, 2022
Alexander Graham

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday extended trading hours for various markets regulated by it.
“It has now been decided to restore market hours in respect of call/notice/term money, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and repo in corporate bond segments of the money market as well as for rupee interest rate derivatives,” RBI said in a release.
The central bank changed the timings in April 2020 in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by COVID-19.
Under the new timings, which come into effect from December 12, the call/notice/term money market will close at 5 pm, the market for Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit will close at 5 pm, Repo in Corporate Bonds ends at 5 pm and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives will end at 5 pm.