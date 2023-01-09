RBI deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra reappointed for one year

Reserve deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra has been reappointed for a period of one year with effect from January 15, 2023.

The appointments committee of the cabinet approved it Monday.

Patra, a career central banker since 1985, took over as the deputy governor on January 14, 2020.

Patra is also key member of the Monetary Policy Committee, which is entrusted with the responsibility of monetary policy decision making in India.

As deputy governor, Patra looks after monetary policy department including forecasting and modelling unit, financial markets operations department and department, financial markets regulation and department of economic and policy research among others.

He published papers in the areas of in?ation, monetary policy, international trade and ?nance, including exchange rates and the balance of payments. A Fellow of the Harvard University where he undertook post-doctoral research in the area of financial stability, he has a Ph.D. in Economics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

