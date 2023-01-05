Raytheon exploring $1B sale of actuation business – report

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is considering a sale of its actuation unit, which makes products including flight controls, for as much as ~$1B, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The unit is expected to attract interest from corporate suitors and private equity firms, according to the report. The actuation business is part of Collins Aerospace, which once was a division of Rockwell Collins and then United Technologies before its merger with Raytheon, which closed in 2020. Separately, Raytheon (RTX) said this week it selected a Lockheed Martin (LMT) bus to build a missile-tracking satellite for the U.S. Space Force. U.S. Space Systems Command selected two satellite designs, one by Raytheon and the other by Millennium Space Systems, for a planned constellation of sensors in medium Earth orbit to detect and track ballistic and hypersonic missiles. Raytheon (RTX) is “an industry leader with strong fundamentals and promising opportunities,” Khen Elazar writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.