RAY MASSEY climbs aboard Volkswagen's new ID Buzz



New kind of Buzz! VW manages to blend free-spirited feel of original hippy campervan with electric zero emissions, green high-tech, says RAY MASSEYBy Ray Massey for the Daily Mail Published: 16:55 EST, 16 December 2022 | Updated: 17:58 EST, 16 December 2022

Even while scraping ice off its frozen windows, I had warm summer sun, sea and surf in my heart as I climbed aboard Volkswagen’s new ID Buzz. For as deliveries start this week, VW has managed to blend the free-spirited feel of the original 60s and 70s hippy campervan with 21st-century electric zero emissions, green high-tech. And it really is fun. But it’s certainly not cheap. A 1st Edition model launched in June costing £62,995 sold out in a thrice. Re-generation: The VW ID Buzz is an electric version of its hippy era CamperThere are now two launch models — Life, which runs on 19in wheels and costs from £57,111, and the fully-stocked, higher-spec Style, which runs on 20 in wheels and is priced from £61,915, though with extras mine cost £65,465 on the road as tested with an orange and white interior. The rear-wheel drive ‘bus’ has a 204 hp (150 kW) electric motor powered by a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery and linked to a direct drive single-speed automatic gearbox that delivers rest to 62 mph in 10.2seconds up to a top speed of 90mph, and with a decent range of 255 miles. It has two conventional doors at the front, two van-like sliders behind, and a big lift-up power-hatch at the rear. There’s a vast, flat raised boot with ample room below and the rear 60:40 split bench seats fold down. The interior is smart, bright and clutter free with soft-touch trim and a contemporary ‘Silver Birch’ veneer. It has two conventional doors at the front, two van-like sliders behind, and a big lift-up power-hatch at the rear For its size the Buzz nippy and highly manoeuvrable with a taxi-like tight turning circle The biggest gripe is with VW trying to be too clever with the smart tech Sit in the seat, touch the brake and everything powers up The interior is smart, bright and clutter free with soft-touch trim and a contemporary ‘Silver Birch’ veneer VW has managed to blend the free-spirited feel of the original 60s and 70s hippy campervan with 21st-century electric zero emissions There are three drive modes: eco, comfort and sport – which is pretty feisty There’s a vast, flat raised boot with ample room below and the rear 60:40 split bench seats fold down Mastering the basics is a doddle. The key fob alerts the car of your approach. Sit in the seat, touch the brake and everything powers up. Twist the controller by the steering wheel forward and you’re off. Back for reverse. Press to park. Then it get more complicated. My biggest gripe is with VW trying to be too clever with the smart tech (a fault I first encountered with the VW Golf and its slider). It’s fine having 1001 brilliant functions, but if accessing them via overly complex screen menus does your head in (as it did mine), it’s failed. Some simple, human-friendly knobs for basic functions would be helpful.In desperation I resorted to voice-control to access some functions after scrolling endlessly in circles through dead-end screen options. It’s distracting and potentially dangerous. Fix it!For its size the Buzz nippy and highly manoeuvrable with a taxi-like tight turning circle and this month it achieved a top five-star EuroNCAP crash test safety rating.There are three drive modes: eco, comfort and sport – which is pretty feisty.It’s nimble, does a decent lick down the motorway. You can increase the resistance for one-pedal driving and to generate more on-board charge.There’s already a commercial VAT-free version of the Buzz priced from £38,125 and eligible for a £5,000 grant. Also in the pipeline is a seven-seater long wheel-base version, a 4X4, and a properly kitted out camper-van including ‘California’ variant for new and reborn 21st century hippies, adventurers, and surf-bums.Can’t wait. Will it fit in my garage? Volkswagen ID Buzz Model: Style – SWB 77kWh Pro 204 PS 1-spd AutomaticTotal price: £61,915.00Price as tested with extras (OTR incl. VAT): £65,465Seats: 5Safety: Top 5-star EuroNCAP ratingLength: 4,712 mmWidth (inc mirrors): 2,211 mmWidth: (body only): 1985mmHeight: 1,937mmWheelbase: 2,989 mmGross weight: 3,000 kgUnladen weight: 2,502 kgPowertrain: electric motorDrive: rear-wheel driveBattery: 77 kWh Lithium-ion batteryTransmission: direct drive single speed gearboxMaximum power: 204 Horse-power / 150 kW0-62 mph: 10.2 secondsTop speed: 90 mphRange: 255 milesCO2 emissions: 0 g/kmEnergy Consumption: 2.93 miles/kWh, 21.2 kWh/62 milesTurning circle: 11.1mCharging time (DC): 170kW rapid charge TO 80%: 30 minutesCharging Time (AC): 11 kW 3-phase: 7hr, 30 min (to 100%)Load spaceRear seats up: 1,121 litresRear seats down: 2,123litresTrailer weight: up to 1,000 kgAdditional optional equipmentInfotainment Package Plus: £1,560Charging cable Mode 2 Type 2/G: £190Colour and trim: Candy White/Energetic Orange (£1,800)/Saffron Orange-Mistral/SoulWarranty: 3 years / 100,000 milesBattery Warranty: 8 years or 100,000 miles FEATURES INCLUDE SAFETY5-star EuroNCAP rating:92% for adult occupant protection87% for child occupants90% for safety assistance60% for vulnerable road users.Swerve support and oncoming vehicle braking when turningPedestrian and cyclist monitoring Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) stop & go with speed limiter Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist Tyre pressure monitoring system Lane Assist Car2X – intelligent vehicle networking Dynamic road sign display eCall emergency system Electric childproof lockCOMFORT AND ASSISTANCEElectronic engine soundPark Assist Plus including park distance control Rear-view camera Anti-theft alarm system Heated front seats with manual height adjustment and armrests Heated, leatherette wrapped multifunction steering wheel with touch control Steering wheel, dashboard and central controls in Electric White Buzz box – removable centre console with storage Stainless steel pedals 30-colour ambient lighting Compartments and mounting points in vehicle floor between front seats2 waste bins in door storage compartmentTECH AND CONNECTIVITYVoice controlDiscover Pro navigation and infotainment system including ‘Streaming & Internet’ 10-inch colour touch-screen display, including 9 loudspeakers Wireless charging for mobile device USB-C ports: 2 in dashboard, 1 in front passenger area, and 4 in rear App-Connect Wireless for Apple CarPlay and ‘Android Auto’ EXTERIORSliding doors left and rightPower tailgate with easy open Surround lighting with logo projector ‘Gloss Black’ power adjustable, heated and folding door mirrors ‘Solna’ bi-colour alloy wheels Advanced high-beam control Dynamic Light Assist for LED matrix headlights Dynamic headlight range control with dynamic cornering light 2-zone Climatronic with enhanced air filter and stationary air conditioningLED matrix headlights with automatic headlight control Illuminated door handle recesses Vauxhall beefs up zero-emissions Mokka Vauxhall has beefed up its zero-emissions Mokka Electric with a new 54kWh battery which increases its range by around 20 per cent compared to the outgoing 50kWh version, to 252 miles. It also gets a more powerful 156hp electric motor (an increase of 20hp) which allows it to accelerate from 0 to 62mph in less than 10 seconds, with its top speed electronically limited to 93mph. Vauxhall has beefed up its zero-emissions Mokka Electric with a new 54kWh batteryOrders open in March with deliveries later in the spring.It features as standard an 11kW on-board charger suitable for home charging via a wallbox, and supports up to 100 kW rapid charging and can be charged to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. The upgraded battery is also more efficient, requiring 15.2kWh of electricity to cover 62 miles (100km). The Mokka was the first Vauxhall available with a fully electric powertrain.

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.