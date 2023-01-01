Rapidz (RPZX) Rises 76.76%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Rapidz (RPZX) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has increased 76.76% to $0.00001640266853.

InvestorsObserver is giving Rapidz a 85 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Rapidz!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Rapidz a high volatility rank of 85, placing it in the top 15% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

RPZX’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Rapidz price is trading above resistance. With support set at $0.00000681210845786561 and resistance set at $0.0000142073253838084. This positions Rapidz out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter