Rapid City Man Jasper Chase Alone Charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man was charged in federal district court with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Jasper Chase Alone, age 34, was charged on August 20, 2020. Chase Alone appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on August 26, 2020, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. The maximum penalty upon conviction is 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 5 years up to lifetime supervised release, and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The charge relates to Chase Alone knowingly failing to update his sexual offender registration between November 2019 and March 2020. The charge is merely an accusation and Chase Alone is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Patterson is prosecuting the case.

Chase Alone was released pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

