Rapid City Man James Dakota Miller Indicted on Child Pornography Charges

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man was charged in federal district court with Receipt of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.

James Dakota Miller, age 21, was indicted on June 11, 2020. Miller appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on June 24, 2020, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a mandatory minimum of 5 up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, up to lifetime supervised release, and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The charges relate to Miller receiving and possessing child pornography between March, 2016 and January, 2020 at Rapid City. The charges are merely an accusation and Miller is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is a joint effort between the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins is prosecuting the case.

