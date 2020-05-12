Rap Video Shoot Gets Gang Member Andrea Farrington, Jr. 55 Months in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – A Raleigh man was sentenced to 55 months in prison for a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

According to court documents, Officers with the Raleigh Police Department found Andrea Farrington, Jr., 23, a validated member of the G-Shine (Gangsta Killer) set of the United Blood Nation, with a semi-automatic rifle with an extended magazine during a rap video shoot on May 3, 2019. This incident took place 2 days after Farrington pled guilty to his fourth felony possession of cocaine conviction in a Wake County District Court. At the time of his arrest, Farrington was under judicial supervision for 5 separate state criminal convictions, including 3 felony possession of cocaine convictions and two misdemeanor convictions for child abuse.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

This case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina implements the PSN Program through its Take Back North Carolina Initiative. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Raleigh Police Department investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney J.D. Koesters prosecuted the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE