Randy Grayson Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

Convicted Felon, Randy Grayson Sentenced to 10 Years for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Memphis, TN (STL.News) Randy Grayson, 43, has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney, announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on January 15, 2017, Memphis Police Officers noticed a silver Infiniti G35 with expired license plates, running. As Officers approached the vehicle, they observed Grayson sitting unconscious in the driver’s seat with a black pistol on his lap.

Officers quietly surrounded the vehicle and opened the unlocked driver’s side door. They were able to wake Grayson and retrieve the weapon without incident. The pistol was a Sig .40 caliber pistol with one round in the chamber and several in the magazine. In addition, Grayson had a knife clipped to his waist and a bag of marijuana in his front pocket which contained several individual bags of marijuana, totaling 26.8 grams.

On January 9, 2020, Grayson pled guilty.

Grayson failed to attend his sentencing hearing on June 8, 2020 and remained a fugitive for approximately a year and a half.

On March 25, 2022, United States District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman sentenced Grayson to 120 months in federal prison to be followed by three years’ supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Task Force. The PSN initiative is a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our communities safer for everyone. In 2017, PSN was reinvigorated as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement.

Assistant United States Attorney Wendy K. Cornejo prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today