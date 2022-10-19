Randolph County woman sentenced to 10 years for methamphetamine charge

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Tara Lynn Leary, of Valley Head, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for a methamphetamine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Leary, 32, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine.” Leary admitted to distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine fin January 2020 in Randolph County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.