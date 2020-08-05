Randolph County woman Julie Ann Cutright sentenced for drug charge

(STL.News) – Julie Ann Cutright, of Elkins, West Virginia, was sentenced today to five years of probation for running a drug house, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Cutright, age 34, pled guilty to one count of “Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises” in May 2019. Cutright admitted to maintaining a home at 113 Riverview Drive in Elkins that was used for distributing methamphetamine, also known as “ice” from October 2017 to November 2017.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, the Greater Harrison Drug &Violent Crime Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, the West Virginia State Police, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Buckhannon Police Department, and the Weston Police Department investigated.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multilevel attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and is the keystone of the Department of Justice’s drug reduction strategy . Today, OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking organizations, transnational criminal organizations, and money laundering organizations that present a significant threat to the public safety, economic, or national security of the United States.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE