Randolph County, Ronnie Bescher Wins Cash 5 Jackpot 2nd Time, Scores $110,000

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) On Thursday, Ronnie Bescher of Randleman found himself the lucky winner of a Cash 5 jackpot for the second time, scoring a $110,000 prize.

“I’m just happy I won again,” said Bescher.

Bescher, who has worked as a mechanic for 36 years, bought his lucky ticket from the Food Lion on Pointe South Drive in Randleman.

He still plays using the same numbers that won him a $73,865 Cash 5 jackpot back in 2009. “I just mark them down and kept them for a long time,” he said. “I don’t change them.”

Bescher watched the live drawing that night. When he realized he won, he said, “’Woo!”

The next day, he called his son and said, “Take me to Raleigh.”

Bescher claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax with holdings, he took home $77,825.

“The win comes at a good time,” he said.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, or on the NC Lottery Official Mobile app.

