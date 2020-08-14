Randolph County man Phillip Grant Boyles sentenced for role in methamphetamine distribution operation

(STL.News) – Phillip Grant Boyles, of Kerens, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 46 months of incarceration for his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Boyles, age 33, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine” in January 2019. Boyles admitted to conspiring with others to distribute methamphetamine from December 2017 to March 2018 in Tucker and Randolph Counties.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

