Ralph Casler Charged with Forging U.S. Coast Guard License

Port Saint Lucie Man, Ralph Casler Charged with Forging a U.S. Coast Guard License

Miami, FL (STL.News) A 69-year-old Florida man made his first appearance in federal court in Fort Pierce today to face charges that he forged a United States Coast Guard Merchant Mariner’s License and provided it to a yacht insurance company.

A criminal complaint charges Ralph Casler with one count of misuse of a federal certificate, license, or document, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2197. Casler, who has never held a Coast Guard merchant mariner license or credential, faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and Special Agent in Charge Zinnia James, United States Coast Guard Investigative Service (USCGIS), Southeast Region made the announcement.

USCGIS Southeast Region investigated the case, with assistance from United States Coast Guard Sector, Miami Investigations. Assistant United States Attorney Diana Acosta is prosecuting the matter.

A complaint is only an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today