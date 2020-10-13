Raleigh: U.S. Attorney Higdon Announces $749,724 to Address School Violence in the Eastern District of North Carolina

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. today announced $749,724 in a Department of Justice grant to address violence occurring at our nation’s schools. The grant, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs to the North Carolina Youth Violence Prevention Center, is part of more than $87 million to bolster school security, support first responders who arrive on the scene of a school shooting or other violent incident, and conduct research on school safety.

STOP School Violence, a program of OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, improves school security by providing students and teachers with the tools they need to recognize, respond quickly to and help prevent acts of violence. In addition to STOP School Violence Act funding, OJP’s National Institute of Justice is investing in research on school violence.

“Only by removing the threat of violence from our schools can we expect our kids to reap the full benefits of their education, and only after making our places of learning safe can we ask our teachers to instruct and inspire as they are trained to do,” said OJP’s Principal Deputy Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “The Department of Justice is committed to securing our schools from danger and giving our kids the support they need to learn, grow and thrive.”

“School safety – that is the protection of our precious children and young people – is among our most important responsibilities”, said Mr. Higdon. “I am very pleased to see these essential funds provided here in the Eastern District to support this critical need.”

