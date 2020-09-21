Raleigh, N.C; Antonio Rishawn Taylor Sentenced for Possession of Ammunition | USAO-EDNC

(STL.News) – A Jarvisburg man was sentenced today to 96 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

According to court documents, Antonio Rishawn Taylor, 31, an eight-time previously convicted felon, illegally possessed ammunition in October 2017. A law enforcement search of Taylor’s residence revealed the ammunition, a quantity of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Taylor was under state probation supervision at the time.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, and Currituck County Probation Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucy Brown prosecuted the case.

