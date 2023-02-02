Raleigh County Woman Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Jamie Vass, 45, of Beckley, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 7, 2022, Vass sold approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her Beckley residence. Vass further admitted to selling approximately 47 grams of methamphetamine to the confidential informant at her residence on March 27, 2022.

On April 5, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Vass’ residence and found quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as a Ruger LC 9mm pistol, a Lorcin L22 .22-caliber pistol and $827. Vass admitted to telling the officers that she had been selling approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine every four days and approximately 7 grams of fentanyl per week from December 2021 until her arrest on April 5, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew D. Isabell and Alex Hamner prosecuted the case.

