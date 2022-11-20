Raleigh County Man Sentenced to Prison for Witness Retaliation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – David Stanley, 46, of Bolt, was sentenced today to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for retaliation against a government witness.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from July 2021 through August 11, 2021, Stanley sent multiple intimidating and threatening messages through Facebook Messenger to a witness in the federal criminal case of Stanley’s brother.

The brother, Charles Stanley, 52, of Shady Spring, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility and was sentenced to two years and six months in prison on June 22, 2022. According to court documents and statements made in court, Charles Stanley admitted to working with others to steal multiple pieces of specialized mining equipment in May and June, 2019, from the energy facility, located in Boone and Lincoln counties, resulting in more than $5,000 in damage.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the West Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Kathleen Robeson, John File and Negar Kordestani prosecuted the case.

