Raleigh County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, was sentenced today to three years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 8, 2020, Worley was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement in Beckley. Worley admitted to possessing approximately 23 grams of heroin found in the vehicle. Worley further admitted that he intended to distribute the heroin in and around Raleigh County.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Michigan.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.

