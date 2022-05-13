Raleigh County Man Sentenced for Federal Drug Crime

Raleigh County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

(STL.News) A Raleigh County man was sentenced today to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.

According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on the residence of Edward Paul Potter, 42, of Bradley, on December 1, 2020. During the search, law enforcement officers found over 50 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, $1,356 in U.S. currency, and 17 firearms. Potter admitted that he possessed and intended to sell the heroin and fentanyl mixture. Potter further admitted that he had been working with a drug trafficking ring operating from Detroit and he had been receiving regular shipments of heroin.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Alex Hamner prosecuted the case.

