Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Treyvon Pankey, 21, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 17, 2022, Pankey sold approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence. Pankey admitted to the transaction and also admitted to selling approximately 44 grams of methamphetamine and an AR-15, .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence on March 8, 2022.

On June 8, 2022 law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Beckley residence where Pankey was staying. Officers found a quantity of fentanyl, a digital scale, and a Glock model 41, .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol. Pankey admitted to officers that he possessed the firearm and had been selling approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine daily from January 22, 2022, until his arrest on June 8, 2022. Pankey further admitted that he sold approximately 3.5 grams of cocaine base, also known as “crack,” daily for an unknown period of time.

Pankey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew D. Isabell and Alex Hamner prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 5:22-cr-116.

###