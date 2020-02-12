Raleigh Bank Robber Jimmy Earl Godfrey Sentenced to More Than 12 Years Imprisonment

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced That Today In Federal Court, Senior United States District Judge Malcolm J. Howard Sentenced Jimmy Earl Godfrey, 47, Of Raleigh, Nc, To 151 Months’ Imprisonment, Followed By 3 Years Of Supervised Release.

Godfrey Was Named In An Indictment Filed On July 25, 2018 Charging Him With Three Counts Of Bank Robbery On February 9, 2018, February 15, 2018, And February 19, 2018. On March 11, 2019, With A Written Plea Agreement, Godgrey Pled Guilty.

According To An Investigation Conducted By The Raleigh Police Department, On February 9, 2018, Jimmy Earl Godfrey, Jr., Entered Capital Bank On Six Forks Road In Raleigh, And Presented A Note To A Teller That Stated, “Give Me The Cash In Large Bills With No Dye Packs Or Trackers.” Godfrey Then Told The Teller To, “Stay Calm And Do Not Hit The Panic Alarm.” The Teller Provided Godfrey With $1,950 In United States (U.S.) Currency, Which Godrey Took And Then Fled The Bank.

On February 15, 2018, Godfrey Entered The Bb&T Bank On Falls Of Neuse Road In Raleigh, And Presented A Teller With A Demand Note That Stated, “Give Me The Cash In Large Bills With No Dye Packs Or Trackers.” Godfrey Advised The Teller, “This Is A Robbery, Don’t Hit The Alarm And Don’t Make It Worse Than It Has To Be, And Stay Calm.” The Teller Provided Godfrey With $2,650 In U.S. Currency, And He Fled The Bank With The Demand Note.

On February 19, 2018, Godfrey Entered The State Employees’ Credit Union (Secu) On Bridgeport Drive In Raleigh, And Handed The Teller A Note That Stated, “Place The Money In The Bag.” Godfrey Set Down A Bank Bag On The Counter And Stated, “No Dye Packs.” The Teller Provided Godfrey With $8,503 In U.S. Currency, And Godfrey Fled The Bank With The Note.

On March 5, 2018, Godfrey Was Located And Arrested At A Hotel In Hillsborough, Nc. Godfrey Confessed To Committing The Aforementioned Bank Robberies To Law Enforcement. This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina implements the PSN Program through its Take Back North Carolina Initiative. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the Raleigh Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Daniel William Smith represented the government.

