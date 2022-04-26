Rajeim Ali Admits to Possessing Fentanyl and Heroin

Baltimore Man, Rajeim Ali Bradshaw Admits to Possessing Kilograms of Fentanyl and Heroin with Intent to Distribute Those Controlled Substances

Law Enforcement Recovered Two Firearms and More Than $45,000 in Cash from the Defendant’s Bedroom

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Rajeim Ali Bradshaw, age 49, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Acting Special Agent in Charge Selwyn Smith of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; and Chief Melissa R. Hyatt of the Baltimore County Police Department.

According to his guilty plea, on June 20, 2019, Baltimore County Police Department officers executed a search warrant at Bradshaw’s Baltimore residence. As a result of the executed search and seizure warrant, officers located approximately 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of heroin, and a significant amount of drug manufacturing, packaging, and distribution paraphernalia including respirator masks which are commonly worn by individuals during the packaging of fentanyl.

Law enforcement was also able to obtain Bradshaw’s DNA from one of the respirator masks found in his home. Additionally, officers located a series of drug-related messages including a text message in which Bradshaw stated that he was “still working” accompanied by a picture of Bradshaw in a respirator mask.

In addition to the drugs and paraphernalia seized at Bradshaw’s residence, law enforcement also recovered a .40 caliber pistol, a rifle, and $48,433 in cash from Bradshaw’s bedroom. Bradshaw admits that he possessed the firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities and that he possessed the heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute the drugs.

Bradshaw and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Bradshaw will be sentenced to 136 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow has scheduled sentencing for July 29, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN, an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime, is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case is also part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the HSI and the Baltimore County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher M. Rigali, who is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today