Rail Vikas Nigam hits new 52-week high on new order win

shares in Friday’s trade gained over 9% to new 52-week high of Rs 46.50 apiece after bagging Rs 137 crore order.

“Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has been awarded a contract for increasing speed potential to 160 KMPH in Pradhankhanta – Bandhua section of Dhanbad Division under East Central Railway,” said the company’s filing with the exchange.

The Rs 137-crore order is for designing, supplying, erecting, testing and commissioning for OHE Modification Work in the existing 25 kV OHE.

Rail Vikas Nigam stock in the last 1-year has gained by over 25%.

The miniratna PSU under the ministry of railways was incorporated in 2003 with the twin objectives of raising extra-budgetary resources and implementation of projects relating to creation and augmentation of capacity of rail infrastructure on fast track basis.