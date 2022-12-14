Rail union announces fresh strikes at two train operators



A rail union has announced fresh strikes at two train operators in the days after Christmas.The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) said around 700 of its members at West Midlands Trains (WMT) and Great Western Railway (GWR) will walk out in an ongoing dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The strike at GWR takes place for 24 hours from noon on Wednesday December 28 and at WMT for 24 hours from noon on Wednesday December 28.Our members at West Midlands Trains and Great Western Railway do not want to strike, especially during the Christmas holiday period, but they are sick and tired of being taken for grantedIn the case of WMT, this cancels and replaces a previously planned strike on December 17.Read MoreAction short of a strike will be held until early January at both companies.TSSA is demanding a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies, no unagreed changes to terms and conditions, and a pay increase which addresses the rising cost of living.Rail workers are seeking basic fair treatment: not to be sacked from their jobs; a fair pay rise in the face of a cost-of-living crisis; and no race to the bottom on terms and conditionsTSSA organising director Nadine Rae said: “Our members at West Midlands Trains and Great Western Railway do not want to strike, especially during the Christmas holiday period, but they are sick and tired of being taken for granted.“They deserve a pay rise to help manage the escalating cost of living, and they rightly demand job security. Train operators under the control of the Department for Transport need to face up to the fact that only serious offers which meet our aspirations will end this dispute.“Rail workers are seeking basic fair treatment: not to be sacked from their jobs; a fair pay rise in the face of a cost-of-living crisis; and no race to the bottom on terms and conditions.“To date, strike action these members have taken has been highly effective and will be again, with yet more trains coming to a halt unless rail bosses and the Government do the right thing for our members and our precious rail network which so many people rely on.”