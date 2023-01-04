Rail strikes have cost union members ‘more in lost pay than any boost from potential salary increase’

RAIL strikes have now cost union members more in lost pay than any boost from a potential pay rise, train bosses claim.

On-board ticket inspectors and train guards on £30,000 salaries will have lost around £2,000 if they have taken part in every strike day.

1Mich Lynch's RMT members turned down an offer of a five percent and four percent pay rise over two years

The warning comes as Aslef train drivers walk out tomorrow and RMT members prepare for a 48-hour walk out from Friday.

PM Rishi Sunak is expected to bring in anti-strike legislation within days.

Network Rail’s chief negotiator Tim Shoveller said: “A lot of our employees have lost huge amounts of money through 16 days of industrial action in total now — more than they could possibly earn back from a pay rise.”

Mick Lynch’s RMT members turned down an offer last month of a five per cent and four per cent rise over two years.

Aslef boss Mick Whelan called more strikes “inevitable” without a breakthrough.

The Sun reported yesterday how a four per cent deal for two years worth £2,000 for some drivers was being thrashed out by train firms.

The Prime Minister called for “reasonable dialogue” with the unions as he set out his priorities for the year during a speech today.

His intervention comes as nurses and ambulance drivers are also set to walk out later this month in a dispute over pay.