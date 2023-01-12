Rail passengers given glimmer of hope as breakthrough in strike deal close

MILLIONS of rail passengers have been given hope that a breakthrough in strike talks is close.

The RMT is now pushing for a new deal with train operators with discussions continuing to take place in the coming days.

A new 9 per cent pay deal across two years is understood to have been offered for workers across 14 rail firms

Mick Lynch, the union’s general secretary, said: “We have been in detailed discussions with the Rail Delivery Group for the train operating companies.

“We are working jointly towards a revised offer for their section of the dispute.

“We’ve agreed that over the next couple of days we’ll continue to work on that through discussions, and we’ll see what comes of it. And that’s all we can say at this time I’m afraid.”

A new 9 per cent pay deal across two years is understood to have been offered for workers across 14 rail firms, up from 8 per cent.

An offer was previously rejected which included a demand for driver-only operated trains which is where a concession could be made.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “Both parties have agreed to continue discussions over the next few days.”

Meanwhile, Mick Whelan, the boss of train drivers’ union Aslef said “I believe so” when asked if there was a chance of further strikes.

The union’s ruling body is set to formally discuss an 8 per cent deal over two years next week.