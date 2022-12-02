Radiation therapy drug maker Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock rockets 71%

Valerii Apetroaiei/iStock via Getty Images Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock rocketed 71% in afternoon trading Friday. Shares of the biomedical company, which is working on products to enhance radiation therapy, opened at $1.49, slipping to an early low of $1.47 before climbing to a high of $2.57 in mid-afternoon trading. The stock recently changed hands at $2.49 at around 1:20 p.m. ET. The company did not appear to release any news or make any SEC filings on Thursday or Friday. Based in Maryland, Shuttle has been working on treatments to help boost the effectiveness of radiation therapies for cancer. Shuttle made its market debut on Aug. 31, raising $10M through an initial public offering. The stock soared as high 373% during its first session.